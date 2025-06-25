Radisson Hotel, Lagos, Elevates Community Action With Young Talent Art Exhibition

Share

In giving back to its community with heart, the Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja recently opened its doors to young artists as a space for creativity – art exhibition.

This collaboration offered the hotel a unique approach to foster community engagement and interactions. The art exhibition also underscores the hotel’s commitment to offer guests with exceptional contemporary experience whilst travelling locally.

Rooted in the belief that creativity thrives when nurtured by community collaboration and shared opportunity, the art exhibition, titled “The Ties That Builds”, provided a visible platform for bold expressions, compelling and visual storytelling.

On display at the exhibition were great works of young artists including Owadasa Roland, Adewale Ojo, Delilah Oyawale and Daniel Ogwuche.

Each artist projected a unique perspective, shaped by personal experience, yet their works resonated with a common message that our strength lies in the bonds that we form in our community.

Welcoming guests and art enthusiasts to the two-day exhibition, the General Manager, Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja, Yehia El-Mansoury, said, “Radisson Hotels is known for its commitment to art and design, often integrating artwork into our hotel experience.

Here in Ikeja, our guests are discerning and with a passion for discovering new art.

To elevate our guest experience and fill their travels with delightful memories, we have partnered with these talents to again reiterate our continuing support of the local art and creative community and to provide them with a viable platform to showcase their immersive artworks to art enthusiasts alike.

“We are truly inspired to see this level of creativity on display, and we are excited to lend our support in ensuring that their careers flourish”.

Known for actively giving back to its community, the hotel projects this creative exhibition as an added means to enrich networking in its community, to enhance positive conversations and to elevate guests experience by going beyond the norms of traditional hospitality.

In attendance over a two-day period, there were art lovers, collectors, and cultural enthusiasts from across Lagos.

The exhibition, curated and moderated by artist Emmanuel Bankole, immersed guests in a world of visual storytelling and emotional resonance, giving a perfect balance of art, creative thinking and sophistication.

With vivid paintings, detailed pencil sketches, and thought-provoking caricatures, each piece reflected an intriguing message about unity and our community.

As Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja continues to captivate guests with deep symbolism and artistic finesse, the luxury hotel also offers an array of modern facilities, including private meeting rooms and unique spaces for family, relaxation, children and other guests, all perfect for private and social events.

Centrally located in Ikeja’s Government Reservation Area (GRA), “our Radisson Hotel, Lagos Ikeja is a chic, business-friendly hotel and offers a quiet oasis within easy reach of Nigeria’s largest city.

As the capital of Lagos, Ikeja is a bustling commercial hub filled with government offices, corporations, and the Murtala Muhammed International and local Airport (LOS) all located just minutes from our hotel.

At our hotel, guests can discover convenient services and facilities, enjoy a variety of delicious all-day dining options, and relax in our on-site bars.

Our modern meeting and event spaces offer the ideal venue for a range of events. With our comfortable rooms and thoughtful amenities, everything is in place for a memorable stay.”

