Radisson Hotel Group Unveils Skip To Rewards Campaign

Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled its latest loyalty reward campaign, known as Skip to Rewards, which showcases the new benefits members can access as part of the recently re-launched Radisson Rewards loyalty programme. The campaign leverages the familiar Skip Ad button to illustrate how members can skip the lines to tap quickly into the range of benefits which Radisson Rewards now offers, making their experience not only more convenient but also more rewarding with each stay at a Radisson Hotel Group property.

According to the hotel group, Skip to Reward, addresses the typical challenges which customers face with traditional loyalty schemes. External and internal data suggest that two-thirds of members believe that traditional loyalty programmes do not deliver what they promise, and only 22% of guests believe that loyalty programme offers are relevant to their needs. Additionally, 78% of respondents preferred immediate access to benefits over accumulating points.

The Skip to Rewards campaign features relatable situations which illustrate the challenges many customers face with traditional loyalty programmes and highlights the unique features that make the new Radisson Rewards programme more rewarding. The campaign’s objective is to boost awareness of the loyalty programme’s exclusive benefits such as free nights, guaranteed best rates, fast track to the next status level, and complimentary room upgrades.

The creative campaign was developed using a fun, relatable tone in which Radisson Rewards breaks away from the typical and formulaic loyalty programme approach and highlights how the programme offers loyalty members a fresh approach to redeem their benefits. The campaign features four characters whose experience different challenges with traditional loyalty programmes, which are subsequently solved by becoming a Radisson Rewards member.

Radisson Rewards, the most streamlined loyalty programme in the hospitality sector, offers three tiers (Club, Premium, and VIP) to make earning and redeeming points easier than ever before. The new Discount Booster allows members to boost their discount by reducing the number of points they earn, a unique feature that sets Radisson Rewards apart from other industry loyalty programmes.

Cristina Serra, Global Senior Vice President Brand and Experience, Customer and Marketing Strategy at Radisson Hotel Group, is thrilled about the launch of Skip to Rewards, saying, “This campaign is a milestone for our loyalty program as it enables us to communicate to our customers the program’s benefits, such as fastest tier progression in the industry, Member Only Rate and to make sure that Every Moment Matters when members stay with Radisson Hotel Group.

Moreover, I am convinced that the variety of exclusive benefits Radisson Rewards offers will encourage even more new members to join the program and be rewarded right from day one”. Radisson Rewards is aligned with Radisson Hotel Group’s pioneering responsible business commitment and allows members to offset the carbon footprint of each stay by redeeming 325 points per day, making their stay 100% carbon neutral.