Radisson Hotel Group Unfolds New Career Development Proposition

ingful career moments and advancement possibilities globally. As part of this ongoing commitment, the Group has launched several new career development tools and initiatives, including the Group’s first-ever Global Career Month. The Group is a leading, dynamic, and inclusive employer which offers numerous career and advancement opportunities to its over70, 000 team members to grow professionally and personally. One of the culture beliefs of the hotel chain is, ‘We grow talent, talent grows us’ is at the core of this constant development ethos.’ In 2023, Radisson Hotel Group was recognised as the third best employer worldwide in Travel and Leisure by Forbes Magazine, a true sign of the profound commitment to our people.

This is the third consecutive year that Radisson Hotel Group has been recognized as one of the World’s Best Employers and marks an increase in the Group’s ranking since last year. Radisson Hotel Group seized the opportunity to create a dynamic career growth proposition that aligns with the changing expectations of hospitality professionals. Grounded in three pillars – Broad; Clear and Fast. This is as the Group’s career proposition offers a dynamic approach to professional growth, irrespective of one’s background or origin. The Broad facet opens doors to the Group’s growing international portfolio in over 95 countries, emphasising cross-functional mobility and clear policies for international assignments.

Clear brings structure and transparency with defined career tracks, career mapping tools, and personalized learning opportunities. While Fast injects dynamism in each team member’s role with career acceleration programs, leadership commitment, and defined growth timelines. To offer more interactive and digital development opportunities, the Group launched its first online Global Career Month in September 2023. This initiative played a pivotal role in elevating the Group’s new career proposition by providing key insights into executive career paths and fostering engaging conversations about how to build dynamic and fulfilling careers at Radisson Hotel Group.

The inaugural Career Month featured over 45 internal and external speakers, including all members of Radisson Hotel Group’s Executive Committee, who together hosted more than 40 engaging and targeted virtual sessions. These sessions united more than 1,000 team members online every day, reaching over 3,000 participants during the full Career Month, and created local impact through on-property activation. Team members had the opportunity to engage with our own RHG leaders and experts to learn about their tips and tricks to build a memorable career, to be inspired by stories of successful team members who have had strong career paths at Radisson Hotel Group, to network with other team members, and to gain insightful knowledge about the tools and systems available to support their career growth.

Speaking on this development, Iñigo Capell, Executive Vice President and Global People and Resources Officer, RHG, noted, ‘‘at Radisson Hotel Group, we want to continue being the employer of choice by continuously attracting and growing talent, and by offering all the tools our team members need to develop meaningful careers with us. ‘‘People are our greatest asset, and we are building strong hospitality professionals and training future leaders every day. Especially in today’s competitive talent market, we want to remind existing and future team members of the huge growth and development opportunities available around the world with Radisson Hotel Group.’’