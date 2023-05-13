Radisson Hotel Group Expands Its Real-time Instant Online Booking Platform

Radisson Hotel Group continues its strategic digital transformation with the expansion of its innovative real-time, self-service online booking platform for meetings and events, this is according to a report by Voyage- sAfriq. The new platform known as Book It Easy is now available across all key conference hotels in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

This best-in-class digital solution allows meeting and event organisers to save hours of precious time when planning for a meeting and booking a venue by making the process faster and more efficient. In response to the rapidly changing meetings and events landscape for which meeting organisers need to book meetings and events ever more swiftly, Radisson Hotel Group’s Book It Easy platform allows planners to organise events seamlessly by simplifying the venue sourcing and booking process online.

Planners can simply enter their event details, check real-time availability of meeting spaces, view the room options with groundbreaking 360 technology, book their preferred venue, and receive instant booking confirmation. Book It Easy key functionalities include: 24/7 real-time availability of meeting spaces; 360-degree views of rooms; Best available rate guaranteed and transparent pricing; Custom-made packages, including AV equipment or additional amenities; and Easy and secure online payment.

“We are incredibly proud to have launched our Book It Easy tool successfully across key hotels in our EMEA portfolio over the last 12 months. Radisson Hotel Group has a strong reputation for delivering world- class meetings and events facilities, and we are now making the booking process even easier,’’ said Chema Basterrechea, Global President and Chief Operations Officer at Radisson Hotel Group. Noting further that; ‘‘We conducted extensive research with our valued meetings and events partners to create this new platform and to ensure it includes all the technology and information required for a seamless, real value, and real time experience.”

He said Radisson Hotel Group has developed the Book It Easy platform in partnership with EY. The tool is fully compatible with the Group’s unified technology platform to allow for real-time availability and transparent pricing based on event requirements throughout the booking process. Built with microservices architecture, the tool provides a swift and seamless user experience and scalability, backed by rigorous privacy and security testing.

Looking at the MICE industry in Nigeria and how the Book It Easy tool will positively impact it, Vickie Muyanga, Director of Sales, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group said; “The current trends we’re seeing in MICE bookings are continuous shortened booking windows and last-minute bookings. Considering the time difference from key feeder markets, the Book It Easy tool will most certainly assist in quicker turnarounds, especially after hours and weekends etc.

“Cost containment continues to be a key focus area for most companies post pandemic, therefore the 3D Imagery /360 view and the possibility to test different set ups will be a significant win for bookers in cases where they are not able to travel for physical site inspections due to cost or Lagos traffic, thus saving time and money. ‘‘Interbank transfer system in Nigeria can also be quite a challenge and confirmation of payments do not usually arrive on time, forcing some to pay twice until the untracked payment is traced.

Therefore, having a more reliable online based payment system is another benefit provided by the tool.” The Book It Easy platform is the latest offering from Radisson Meetings which promises the same personal, professional and memorable experience. Radisson Meetings provide tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Hotel Group’s world-leading 100% Carbon Neutral Meetings offering automatically offsets the carbon footprint of every single meeting and event taking place at any the Group’s hotels worldwide, at no cost to organizers.

In partnership with First Climate, one of the world’s largest carbon offset organizations, and through projects that help reduce emissions and have a positive social impact, Radisson Meetings strives for environmental best practice.