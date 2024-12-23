Radisson Group Appoints DD

Share

Radisson Hotel Group has elevated Ahmed Raza to district director in Nigeria. The company said in a statement that he would oversee operations across Nigeria as he continues to build on the group’s growing presence in the country.

Based in Lagos, Ahmed has added to his current portfolio, Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta, Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Radisson Hotel Ikeja and Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments Victoria Island, Lagos.

He joined the group in 2017 as executive assistant manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel Anchorage, Lagos, Nigeria and was then promoted to general manager of Radisson Blu Anchorage, where he is currently based since September 2020.

Prior to joining Radisson Hotel Group, Ahmed was director of food & beverage for Intercontinental Hotel Group in Nigeria as well as acting hotel manager.

Beginning his journey with Hilton Houston Hotel in 2005, he has since taken on more roles, expanding his wealth of experience and showing extensive knowledge of the Nigerian market.

