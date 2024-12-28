Radisson Blu Hotel Conakry Opens

Share

Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled its newest hotel in Africa, the Radisson Blu Hotel in Conakry, marking a significant enhancement to the dynamic capital of Guinea.

Situated in the lively Kipé district, this modern beachfront establishment seamlessly blends contemporary sophistication with stunning ocean vistas, providing an exceptional experience for both business and leisure guests.

Speaking on this new development, Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, noted: “The inauguration of Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry represents a significant achievement for Radisson Hotel Group, as it signifies our first establishment in Guinea and a notable expansion of our operations in West Africa. This landmark event underscores our continuous dedication to providing exceptional hospitality in important African locations, thereby enhancing our presence throughout the continent.”

