Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel wins Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel Lagos, Victoria Island, has solidifies its po- sition as one of the leading interna- tional hotels in Africa with the clinching of Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024, an award of luxury excellence, which serves as a tes- tament to the hotel’s commitment to deliv- ering luxurious and world-class services. Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a renowned global organisation, recognising excellence in the luxury segment. According to a statement by the hotel management, ‘‘the flagship property for the Radisson Hotel Group in Nigeria has remained dedicated to its vision of being the preferred choice for travellers, business, or leisure, local and international.

‘‘The picturesque waterfront hotel which distinguishes itself from others in the market, offers a fine blend of per- sonalised services, world-class facilities, and the warmth of a professional team in cultivating valuable experiences to its esteemed guests. ‘‘Famed for maintaining global excel- lence within Africa’s thriving and highly competitive industry, the hotel’s commit- ment to offering exceptional hospitality experiences while catering to the growing demand for premium travel and lodging in Nigeria is celebrated.’’ Adding, ‘‘this excellence award reflects the ongoing commitment of the hotel and its leadership to upholding the highest standards of exceptional hospitality services to all guests.’’ Speaking on the award, the General Manager of the hotel, Ahmed Raza, said, “we are thrilled to receive this prestigious accolade in recognition of our unwavering commitment to providing a fine blend of sophistication, personalized services, and unique experiences to our guests. ‘‘This award reinforces our stance as a market leader in Nigeria and across Africa.

My heartfelt gratitude goes to my team whose passion and commitment is consistent in making our hotel the epito- me of luxury in the heart of Lagos. “As hotels continue to play a key role in the growth plan for Nigeria’s hospi- tality and tourism industry, our hotel’s positioning and its offerings are stra- tegically curated to exude a culture of excellence and this reflects in the overall guest satisfaction, feedback and reviews we receive.’’ While the Executive Director of the hotel, Moyo Ogunseinde, noted, ‘‘we are glad to see that the Luxury Lifestyle Awards recognises our efforts. This is an impressive win for our team, and we look forward to more in 2024 and be- yond” The serene environment at the ho- tel offers an immersive experience to all guests, across various touchpoints including a relaxation spa, an arts and crafts market, an executive lounge with plush fittings and much more. Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award programme that selects, recognises, celebrates, and promotes the best luxury goods and services worldwide.

It is one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands, providing assurance of the highest quality and representing pioneering excellence and innovation. The prestigious emblem, recognised globally, confirms a company’s exceptional nature to the global professional and consumer community. With a rich history of 16 years of rewarding luxury brands, our goal is to connect people with the best of luxury. We’ve evaluated over 5,000 goods and services across 400 categories from more than 100 countries, meticulously analys- ing the results to curate a top list of the very best in the world