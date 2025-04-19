Radisson Academy Live In Nigeria: Our People Are Our Greatest Asset – Sandra Kneubuhler

Share

Radisson Hotel Group (RHG), which is one of the leading global hotel chains has disclosed that its success and growth are hinged on the premium its places on its team members. Hence it constantly engage in training and retraining of its entire workforce to meet with the evolving challenges and demands of the hospitality market.

This was disclosed by Sandra Kneubuhler, who is the Managing Director Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, during a cocktail section held in Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos, Ikeja for participating team members at the Radisson Academy Live in Nigeria.

‘‘At Radisson Hotel Group, one of our most deeply held beliefs is that our people are our greatest asset. As with all assets, the best thing we can do is to invest in it. One of our core beliefs as a company is that “We grow talent and talent grows us,” noted Kneubuhler.

According to her, ‘‘this is the sixth year that Radisson Academy has been in place and during this time 517 000 courses have been completed, and the online portal offers more than 2500 courses available to all team members of Radisson Hotel Group. This is a highly interactive portal that offers both online and face to face courses that are designed to create impactful learning experiences.

‘‘As a global company operating in more than one hundred countries and territories, diversity is a part of our DNA. Our global workforce includes 146 nationalities from diverse ethnicities and races.’’

She charged the participants to take full advantage of the training opportunity in developing themselves as well as share with their colleagues the learning received. This is as she said, ‘‘please take the most from this opportunity and share your learnings – share them with your colleagues. ‘‘Ensure that every lesson you learn is like a ripple effect as you inspire and educate your fellow team members. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world”. So please, be our next world changers and moment makers.’’

Kneubuhler also used the occasion to express her profound appreciation to the partners of the Group in Nigeria, noting that without their investment and support they would not be here. This is as she commended the learners for their commitment and eagerness to learn, saying, ‘‘my thanks also to our learners for their commitment, passion and desire to grow. An enormous thank you to our trainers, who have flown from across the world to support our team members on their learning journeys.’’

Chidi Okocha: Commends RHG for the training

Chidi Okocha, is one of the participants at the training, who commended the Group bringing the training to Nigeria and offering them the opportunity to learn and improve on their skills.

He said he has immensely benefited from the live session especially as it opened their eyes to new possibilities and ways of doing things that they never thought possible. The emotional intelligent and the various trends, he said are quite appreciated.

Noting, ‘‘the training was relatable as I discovered some of the things that I was doing wrongly that I never knew were wrong. Now I think that I need to do better.’’

The General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Lagos Victoria Island, Rita Opiah in her thank you remark expressed appreciation to the Group for bringing the academy to Nigeria, noting that Radisson Academy has continued to play a key role in the Group’s culture and development of its workforce.

Radisson Academy

Founded in 2019, Radisson Academy is the flagship learning and development platform of the Radisson Hotel Group (RHG). It delivers a holistic framework for capacity building, tailored to empower talent across all RHG properties, including those in Nigeria. The Academy delivers training through five key pillars:

Radisson Academy Online – Offers digital, self-paced learning accessible to all team members; Radisson Academy Live – Facilitates in-person training sessions conducted within hotel premises; Radisson Academy On the Job – Provides experiential, hands-on learning in the flow of daily operations; Radisson Academy Virtual – Introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this offers instructor-led live virtual sessions; and Radisson Academy Certifications – Curated micro-credential programs aimed at building functional and strategic capabilities.

These learning interventions are designed to drive service excellence, operational expertise, leadership effectiveness, and a culture of continuous development.

Nigeria has benefited immensely from the training programme, has it amassed in 2024, over 80,000 completed learning hours across the Group’s five hotels.

While it has recorded a tenfold increase in training completions within the last five years. This increase is significant and at the level of a 27 per cent rise in completions. In terms of learning engagement, on the average, Nigerian employees have completed approximately 14.7 courses per person, reflecting a vibrant learning culture and strong employee buy-in.

Areas of focus include; hospitality fundamentals, leadership and management development, functional skills development, Radisson Academy Certifications, and performance metrics and organisational impact.

The Radisson Academy has continued to drive strategic learning outcomes and human capital development across our hotels in Nigeria. With thousands of learning hours, diverse training modules, a surge in course completions, and an active involvement in inclusive and social-impact projects, the Academy has entrenched itself as a cornerstone of employee growth and excellence in Nigeria. As these live workshops continue, we proudly showcase the achievements of the academy as a proof of RHG’s deep investment in its people and purpose.

Share