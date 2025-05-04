Share

Popular Nigerian media personality, Radiogad, has weighed in on the arrest of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was arrested on Friday, May 2nd, alongside an unnamed associate who has since been released.

The socialite was allegedly taken to an undisclosed location following his arrest at a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in Abuja, sparking concerns from his followers and allies online.

Reacting to VeryDarkman’s arrest, Radiogad opined that the arrest should serve as a deterrent for those who want to stand up for the youths of Nigeria, adding that a lot of the youths are not sensible enough to be fought for.

READ ALSO: VeryDarkman Arrested By Police In Abuja.

VeryDarkman Reacts To E-Money’s Arrest By EFCC

Rome Trip: APC Gives VeryDarkMan One-Week Ultimatum To Apologize To Akpabio. Speaking further, he noted that if the youths were not selfish, they would have flooded the streets to protest for the release of VeryDarkMan. He said, “VeryDarkman’s arrest should be a wake-up call to anybody wey decides to say e wan be Nigerian Messiah. Nigerian youths na very selfish people. “If na better people una be, una for don flood all the GTBank offices dey protest for VeryDarkman. All of una for don full all the offices of EFCC for Nigeria dey shout “Free VeryDarkman” Reaction trailing this post; @datmeangirl said: “My own be say nothing sweet me pass say u follow 4 d use less youth” @Csokonkwo wrote: “He might be right to some extent, but he didn’t put it in the right manner.” @seaking303 remarked: “Some Nigerians in diaspora really need to be deported ,make them too con feel the pain” @hizick83496 wrote: “Everything about this dude disgusts me, even when he Dey talk truth.” Watch the video below: https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1918684211881337206?s=46

Share