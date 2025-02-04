Radiogad Reacts To Ruby Ojiakor, Moc Madu’s Wedding

Share

Following the wedding ceremony of Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor to her husband, Moc Madu over the weekend, social media commentator, Radiogad has taken to his social media page to share his opinion on the union.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, Radiogod opined that Moc Madu wanted to leverage the fame of Ruby Ojiakor to come into the limelight, describing Moc Madu as a player.

According to Radiogad, the actress sponsored her wedding and Madu was the wrong person the actress married.

Radiogad also shared some alleged screenshots of Moc Madu chatting with other ladies in November 2024, alleging that he is a womanizer.

“@ruby_ojiakor don enter once chance o … her hubby na player and user o … the guy no love am at all… he jus wan use ruby blow as an actor In Nollywood … fear Men o …

“I attached evidence where the guy dey chat other babes dey promise them marriage 2 months ago, watch the video till the end,” he stated on Instagram.

