Social media personality, Radiogad has taken to his social media page to berate Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie after he announced the reopening of his church.

New Telegraph recalls that Yul Edochie recently took to his Instagram page to announce the reopening of his ministry.

The news had sparked criticisms from netizens who considered the act to be a mockery of the Christian faith.

Radiogad opined that Yul Edochie is the most confused person he had seen on social media.

He noted how his estranged wife, May Edochie is bagging big deals in cinema-worthy movies while he is still stuck with Asaba movies.

Radiogad said; “You are the most confused man I have ever seen on the social space. Queen me is opening businesses in London, you dey inside village dey open church. Queen May dey do cinema movies, you still dey feature for Asaba local movies…”

