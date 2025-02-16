Radiogad Accuses DeeOne Of Having Interest In Men

Share

Nigerian media personality, Destiny Ezeyim better known as Radiogad has stirred social media reactions as he alleged that the reality star, Deeone is interested in men.

This comes after Deeone accused VeryDarkMan of being gay, a controversial comment that had caused VeryDarkMan to drag Nedu Wazobia, making him quit the Honest Bunch podcast.

Reacting to the online drama, Radiogad in a recent video that surfaced on social media alleged that the former Big Brother Naira (BBNaija) housemate is also a gay.

READ ALSO:

In the viral video, he shared a clip where Deeone was speaking about gays, and alleged that he was describing himself as one.

According to Radiogad, Deeone said that he is not comfortable practicing it in Nigeria, and wants to travel out of the country to where it is allowed. Reaction trailing this posts; @Jessica_Egbedi said: “What are they fighting for self????” @charliebeato remarked: “We don dey for this matter now for 1 week. Let me go and buy petrol fess” @Twhyspecial wrote: “When deeone start to speak like Bob” @Xandyy_Jay commented: “They should get a room for these 3 people.” @IamBlaccode wrote: “All these people are not different from one another. They are all seeking attention and causing distractions for money ” Watch video below: https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1890839672529551666?s=46

Share

Please follow and like us: