Radio Arshavin Grateful To D’tigress, Others For Mission V

Media Attache to the Nigeria Women Basketball Team, the D’Tigress, Michael Obasi, popularly known as Radio Arshavin in the media sector, has expressed his appreciation to the team for achieving the record fifth Afrobasket title while dedicating the title to his newborn son.

The Media aide to the Director General of the National Sports Commission said the players and the technical crew gave it their all to achieve victory, making his job easy as he was able to send positive stories back home from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, the venue of the championship.

“You know victory is sweet and I want to appreciate the team for making it a worthwhile journey for all of us,” he said.

“My son was born a few days before the triumph and I will love to dedicate everything to him, because he came bearing success for the family.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the president of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, and my bosses at the National Sports Commission; Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the Director General, Chief Bukola Olopade.

“I want to appreciate my immediate bosses also, the Director of Press, Dr (Mrs) Kehinde Ajayi, and SA Media Office of the DG, NSC, Kola Daniel, who have all been supporting me. Not forgetting my colleagues in the media, I am grateful to you all for your support.”

Obasi was one of the officials honoured by the FG with the honour, OON during the reception in honour of the team by the president of the country.