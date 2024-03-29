Radiate Vintage Vibes With Wooden Earrings

Wood earrings are not the first thing you think of when looking for earring inspiration. But giving it a try will convince you and keep you glued to it because of its uniqueness and ability to go with any style. Wood may not have the shimmer of metals but that doesn’t mean it’s any less eye-catching. There are styling ideas for wood earrings that will surely make some heads turn in the most positive way.

If you really want to cause a scene with your jewellery, opt for statement wooden earrings as they are a great focal point of an outfit and are always sure to turn heads. It’s always lovely to pair wooden earrings with a toned down dress or off the shoulder blouse to make sure the earring gets all the attention it deserves. Opting for something unique and different as wooden earrings is fun so, just have fun with it!

If you don’t want to be too loud with your wooden jewellery, try out a minimal style. Wood earrings designs that are thick and large are less flattering than their smaller and thinner counterparts. Earrings that are too big look like they are weighing you down.

Choose earring designs that are not big chunks of wood. Go for the more elegant designs that are smaller. A good measurement for the length is the end of your jawline right below the ear. The earring shouldn’t reach far beyond this point.

TIPS

When dressing with wooden earrings, it easily reads as vintage. Simpler designs are more modern.

Keep away from intricately carved pieces. Carvings are beautiful but wearing them as earrings takes away from your style. Choose minimal designs with simple lines instead

Darker woods are classier and bring out the brilliance of stones better than the lighter varieties.

Pearls especially, look very pretty next to the contoured surface of the wood.

Wood earrings that already incorporate a gemstone also make it easier for you to style the rest of your jewelry.

You can play off of the gem- stone instead of the wood in the other jewelry pieces.