February 19, 2025
Radda Urges NWDC To Ensure Equitable Allocation Of Resources

The North-West Governors’ Forum has pledged to collaborate with the North-West Development Commission (NWDC) to tackle the challenges facing the region.

Chairman Dikko Radda, who made the pledge when the NWDC Chairman Lawal Abdullahi visited him, urged the commission to allocate resources equitably, considering the specific needs of each state.

The Katsina State governor said: “We urge the commission to distribute resources fairly, based on population, size, and level of devastation.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly for establishing the commission, describing it as a crucial intervention for regional development.

“This commission is not just another institution; it is a critical intervention that we must recognise and utilise effectively,” he said.

The governor identified insecurity as the primary concern in the region but acknowledged the progress made so far.

