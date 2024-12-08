Radda to review retirees’ monthly pension upwards

Share

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has been urged to review the monthly pension of retirees in the state who earn between N4,000 and N10,000 per month.

A pensioner, Malam Aminu Umar Kankia, made the plea in an interview with newsmen in Katsina.

He lamented however how some pensioners in the state receive as low as four thousand Naira per month despite dedicating the productive years of their lives in service to the state.

He pointed out that pensioners and their families find it difficult to survive in the harsh economic situation in the country which is characterized by inflation and high cost of living.

He recalled that the last time their pension was reviewed was more than ten years ago during the administration of former governor, Ibrahim Shema.

He cited Kaduna State where the government responded to agitations by pensioners and raised the minimum pension to thirty thousand Naira which was the minimum wage of the time.

Malam Aminu Umar appealed to the Katsina State government to also raise the minimum pension in order to improve the welfare of pensioners in the state.

