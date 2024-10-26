Radda Empowers Katsina Communities To Counter Bandit Attacks

Share

Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina State has reported significant progress in securing Local communities from bandit attacks through community-led initiatives.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Radda noted that many areas have become inaccessible to bandits as residents adopt proactive self-defense strategies.

The governor emphasized the nationwide shortage of security personnel, noting the need for local involvement in defense measures.

READ ALSO:

He clarified that his administration does not advocate for civilians to bear arms but instead supports training youth to safeguard their communities until formal security intervention arrives.

Under the “Katsina Community Watch” program, youths are recruited, trained, and equipped with basic operational tools to assist security forces.

Radda commended the success of these efforts, which have deterred bandits from infiltrating several communities.

“It is unfortunate how three or four armed bandits can terrorize a community of hundreds,” Radda stated.

He made the statement while expressing confidence in the effectiveness of community vigilance in supplementing security agencies.

Radda’s initiative reflects Katsina’s commitment to bolstering its security framework amid Nigeria’s broader challenges in law enforcement coverage.

Share

Please follow and like us: