Radda Declares Crackdown On Land Encroachment, Others

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has announced a renewed crackdown on illegal land encroachment, drug abuse, and insecurity, warning that his administration will no longer tolerate actions that threaten peace and stability in the state.

Speaking during the Eid celebrations, Governor Radda reaffirmed his government’s commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and the environment, stating that decisive measures would be taken against offenders.

A statement issued by the governor’s Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, revealed that a task force on illegal land encroachment has been empowered to take swift action against unauthorized occupation of cattle routes, grazing reserves, and forest areas. A special court has also been established to ensure offenders face appropriate punitive measures.

On the issue of drug abuse, Governor Radda called for collective responsibility, urging parents, religious leaders, and community heads to take active roles in protecting the future of the state’s youth.

“We must intensify awareness and education to fight the growing menace of drug abuse. The battle cannot be won by the government alone,” he said.

The governor also stressed the importance of environmental responsibility and public hygiene, encouraging residents to maintain clean surroundings to prevent flooding and the spread of diseases.

Governor Radda commended security agencies for their dedication and reaffirmed the government’s continued support.

He emphasized the critical role of community participation in sustaining security and achieving long-term development goals.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, during his Sallah remarks, identified envy, hatred, and lack of God-consciousness as major societal challenges.

He called on citizens to assist those in need, fear Allah, and work collectively to build a more compassionate and progressive society.

