Radda calls for philanthropy in community development at Mosque inauguration

Share

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has urged wealthy individuals to contribute to the development of their communities.

He emphasised the importance of building mosques and schools both Islamic and Western-style as these institutions play a crucial role in promoting moral values and shaping society.

Radda made the call during the inauguration of a new Juma’at Mosque, which was constructed and donated by AIG Mustapha Bala-Sandamu, on Friday in Sandamu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The governor commended Bala-Sandamu for his philanthropic efforts and urged other officers and wealthy individuals to follow his example.

He also tasked the mosque committee and the Sandamu community with ensuring the mosque’s proper maintenance, encouraging them to use it as a centre for learning and character-building.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar, expressed gratitude to Bala-Sandamu on behalf of the people of Sandamu and the Daura Emirate.

The Emir also inaugurated the mosque’s Imam, Deputy Imam, and other members of the mosque committee, urging them to ensure the mosque was well-maintained.

Earlier, in his sermon, Imam Sheikh Abdulhadi Aliyu-Daura lauded the donation as an act of worship that attracted immense rewards from Allah.

He urged the Muslim community to continue praying for the country’s leaders at all levels to succeed in improving the welfare and well-being of citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us: