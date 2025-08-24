The leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom (UK), Kemi Badenoch has broken her silence on the intense racist abuse she has endured since becoming the first black woman to lead the party.

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times, Badenoch said she had been subjected to a barrage of personal attacks online and from within Parliament.

Describing the hostility as “Kemi derangement syndrome,” Badenoch revealed that some of the abuse came from a small number of MPs, while much of it stemmed from social media, where she noticed a growing wave of ethno-nationalist rhetoric.

She said critics often sought to undermine her achievements by questioning her race and background.

Badenoch, who previously called Britain “The best place in the world to be Black,” admitted she was shocked by the scale of the vitriol since her election as party leader.

“There’s a certain cadre of people who clearly can’t cope with the fact that I won this, and I’m doing it.

“The level of personal attacks from anonymous people it’s hysterical. Not even just from MPs. I actually don’t think it’s that many MPs. I think it’s two to three people out of 120.

“That’s nothing. But online as well. People used to talk about Trump derangement syndrome. I think there’s a Kemi derangement syndrome.

“There’s a lot of ethno-nationalism creeping up, lots of stuff about my race and my ethnicity and the tropes around, ‘well, she couldn’t possibly have done this all by herself.”

“I always try to think of every possible explanation before I go to race and racism. I think that is a healthy way to run a society.

“I remember when I stood up a few years ago and said Britain is not a racist country—ethnic minorities do very well here, it is white working-class boys who are actually struggling on a lot of metrics—and I got pilloried for that.” Sunday Times quoted

“My view is that there are people out there who will say whatever it is, they will throw whatever kind of mud at you, and they will hope that it sticks.”