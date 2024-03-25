Rachel: Demanding DNA Test Should Be Criminal Offense

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Rachel Edwards has opined that a man who asks his wife for a DNA test should be deemed a criminal offence.

The reality star made this known after an internet user, Abazz posted a query on the microblogging site, X, asking users what they thought of DNA testing.

In response, Rachael stated that it ought to be illegal for a man to ask his wife for a DNA test.

She went on to question that if a man doesn’t trust a woman, why would he marry her in the first place?

She said: “Asking your wife for a DNA Test, should be a criminal offence, if you don’t trust her, why marry her in the first place.”

netizens reactions

Abazz replied: “9 months wey your mama suppose use go do another BSc or PhD, she use am carry you for belle only to give birth to you wey no get s3nse”

Ten Man said: “BBN girls no de ever get sense, not surprised”

Deyvxxd_ wrote: “If person tap your head e go echo, nothing Dey inside”

itohan noted: “It’s as simple as that, the moment he starts asking for DNA then there’s no trust”

