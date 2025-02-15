Race to UN Tourism SG position intensifives with 6 candidates on the block

Share

… Deme joins forces with Guevara

The race to who becomes the next UN Tourism Secretary General has continued to gather momentum with six candidates on the starting block, this is according to a report by Eturbonews.com

Meanwhile, one of the candidates, Senegalese

Mouhamed Fauzou Deme, who had earlier declared interest in the position has stepped down and join forces with one of the frontline contenders, Mrs Gloria Guevara, a Mexican. The former Minister for Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya, Najib Balala and other notable names in the global tourism have also indicated their support for Guevara.

Guevara comes into the race with a vast experience and knowledge as well as rich network having served as the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the influential World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

She was also a former Minister of Tourism in her country and served as an advisor to the Tourism Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Deme, who is regarded as a veteran African tourism leader is trading his Secretary General ambition for that of UN Tourism Director for Africa under Guevara if she succeeds in clinching the ticket as the first female Secretary General of UN Tourism.

Another candidate is the current Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, from Georgia, whose second tenure of eight years on the beat ends later in the year. He is gunning for a straight third term.

In the race also for this plum global job is Harry Theoharis from Greece. He was a former Minister of Tourism for his. Others on the starting block are candidates from Ghana, UAE, and Tunisia.

While the underground politicking and horse trading hot up, the race will kick off properly when UN Tourism makes know the names of the final contenders for the position in the coming months.

Pololikashvili is on the last year of his second tenure, which is between 2022 and 2025.

His joining the race to contest for a straight third term in office is currently unsettling to some of the Member States as many see it as against the ground norms of UN agencies and other global bodies where terms are limited to two tenures only.

According to an executive summary of UN Tourism document; The term of office of the current Secretary-General expires on December 31, 2025. Pursuant to Article 22 of the Statutes, it is therefore incumbent on the General Assembly to appoint, on the recommendation of the Executive Council, the Secretary-General for the period 2026-2029 at its 26th session to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 7 to 11 November 2025.

Consequently, in accordance with Article 22 of the Statutes and with Rule 29 of the Rules of Procedure of the Executive Council, the 123rd session of the Executive Council will be required to recommend a nominee to the post of Secretary-General to the General Assembly in accordance with the calendar and procedure adopted at the present session. This document sets out the procedure and timetable for the appointment of the Secretary-General for the period 2026-2029 as approved by the Executive Council on November 14, 2024 at its 122nd session through decision 9(CXXII).

Share

Please follow and like us: