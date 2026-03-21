Race For Un Tourism Best Tourism Villages 2026 Commences

The race for the annual UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages 2026 competition has commenced, with UN Tourism opening application portals for interested destinations to apply. Since its launch in 2021, Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism has attracted more than 1,000 applications from 100 countries.

Today, the Network brings together 319 rural destinations worldwide, including more than 230 villages recognised as Best Tourism Villages and 83 taking part in the Upgrade Programme, representing a total of 65 countries across five regions of the world: Africa, Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais says: “Tourism is a proven game changer for rural communities.

And with our Best Tourism Villages we are showcasing the very best examples, where it’s keeping traditions alive, supporting small businesses or preserving nature. ‘‘Now we want to expand our network and give tourists even more chances to enjoy authentic experiences that make a real difference when they travel.”

Tourism is a proven game changer for rural communities. And with our Best Tourism Villages we are showcasing the very best examples, where it’s keeping traditions alive, supporting small businesses or preserving nature.

Applicants from all UN Tourism Member States are invited to submit up to eight candidate villages through their respective National Tourism Administrations (NTAs).

Applications will close on June 9, 2026. The villages recognised as Best Tourism Villages 2026 will be announced in the third quarter of the year on the occasion of a UN Tourism event.

Applications will be evaluated by an independent Advisory Board of global experts, based on criteria spanning sustainability, governance, cultural and natural heritage, infrastructure, and community wellbeing.

Advancing rural development through tourism As part of the Tourism for Rural Development Programme at UN Tourism, the Best Tourism Villages flagship initiative seeks to harness tourism as a catalyst for rural prosperity, resilience and well-being.

By promoting the protection and pro- motion of landscapes, cultural diversity, and traditional knowledge systems, the initiative supports innovative tourism approaches that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The initiative is structured around three core pillars: Recognition as Best Tourism Village: This recognition is given to rural destinations that demonstrate excellence in preserving cultural and natural heritage, strengthening community-based values and advancing sustainability. Evaluation is based on performance across nine areas covering economic, social and environ- mental sustainability dimensions.

Upgrade Programme: This component supports villages that do not yet meet all the criteria for recognition. Participating villages receive tailored guidance and technical support to help them close identified gaps and strengthen their tourism development strategies.

Best Tourism Villages Network: The Best Tourism Villages Network is comprised of villages recognised as Best Tourism Villages and those participating in the Upgrade Programme. It serves as a collaborative platform for knowledge-sharing, fostering peer learning, partnerships and capacity-building across regions and sectors.