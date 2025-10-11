Race For Lagos 2027: The Battle Among APC Governorship Aspirants

As the 2027 general elections gradually draw closer, political activities within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are beginning to gather momentum. The state, often regarded as the heartbeat of the ruling party and the political base of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is once again shaping up to be a major battleground for power and influence.

Though Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is yet to make any public pronouncement about his political future, strong indi- cations suggest that the contest for the governorship ticket may be fierce, with several big names within the APC already being quietly positioned for the race. From seasoned technocrats to political heavyweights, the list of possible contenders paints a pic- ture of ambition, strategy, and intraparty calculations that could define the next phase of Lagos Politics

Dr. Olajide Adediran (Jandor): Still pasionate about being a governor

governor The political trajectory of Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has been a winding one He had defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections, under whose platform he contested the Lagos governorship.

His return to the APC in March 2025 was explained publicly as a move against “indiscipline and anti-party activities” within the opposition. He now says that being back in APC renders his candida- cy more viable than before.

“In 2023, Jandor and his Lagos for Lagos movement were outside. Now we are back inside,” he declared, suggesting the political landscape has shifted in APC’s favour. On national television via Channels TV’s Politics Today, Jandor publicly affirmed that he would contest the Lagos gover- norship again in 2027 under the APC.

He said that while the presi- dency is off-limits until 2031, his priority is Lagos. He pledged loyalty to party structures, stressing that “who- ever the party picks, we will all rally round and support that can- didate.”

Jandor has staked his claim to uniqueness among hopefuls: the one with ballot experience. In his own words, “aside from the for- mer governor, none of the other names mentioned… have been on the ballot as governorship candidates other than myself.” He argued that this gives him an advantage, especially now that he is backed by APC machinery.

He also welcomed competi- tion, including from Seyi Tinu- bu, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, noting that they are “qualified to contest.” Central to Jandor’s strategy is leveraging APC’s structure and President Tinubu’s political cap- ital. He believes that with strong party backing, the 2027 guber- natorial race in Lagos could lean heavily in his favour. He has also prophesied that

Tinubu will not face serious op- position in 2027 — describing the election as a likely “walkover” for the president. Jandor’s comeback is more than a personal ambition, it suggests recalibration within Lagos’s APC.

His move could be inter- preted as a bid to bridge the gap between the party’s grassroots and aspirants. It also signals that the APC tent in Lagos is large enough (or being made large enough) to accommodate ambitious returnees.

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa: The powerful speaker

As the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has grown into one of the most influential politicians in the state. His strong grassroots structure in Agege and loyalty to the Tinubu political family have positioned him as a potential contender.

Insiders say Obasa may be banking on his long legislative experience and political network to seek higher office. His emer- gence would mark the first time in Lagos history that a sitting Speaker makes a serious bid for governorship. There is no doubt Speaker Obasa is interested in the coveted office. His body language and his interview with the TVC point to the fact that he might be throwing his hat in the ring when the time comes. Obasa got to the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2003 and he became the Speaker of the house in 2015 and he is still occupying the seat.

Akinwunmi Ambode: On come back trail

Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode remains one of the most discussed fig- ures in the state’s political space. Since leaving office in 2019 after failing to secure a second-term ticket, Ambode has maintained a low profile but continues to com- mand respect among technocrats and civil servants who recall his infrastructural reforms and fiscal discipline. There are whispers within the APC that some interest groups

are pushing for his political re- habilitation, arguing that he de- serves another chance. Wheth- er he decides to test the waters again remains to be seen, but Ambode’s name continues to resonate in conversations about 2027. Dr. Obafemi Hamzat: The loyal deputyLagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has served with quiet loyalty since 2019, focusing on governance rather than politics.

However, his deep experience as a technocrat and his long-standing relationship with the President Bola Tinubu political establishment make him a natural contender should the party look in his direction. Hamzat, who once contested the APC governorship primary in 2015, enjoys goodwill among professionals and the educated elite. Yet, some analysts believe his ambition might depend large- ly on how the presidency and the APC leadership zone their inter- ests ahead of 2027.

Tokunbo Abiru: The banker turned-senator

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East in the Nation- al Assembly, is one of the silent but significant forces within the APC. A former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Abiru has built a reputation for prudence, calm leadership, and loyalty to the party hierarchy.

His performance in the Senate and closeness to key figures in the Tinubu political circle have fueled speculations that he could emerge as a consensus candidate should the leadership decide to go for a neutral, technocratic option. Tokunbo Wahab: The rising technocrat The current Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has gradually emerged as one of the most visible faces of the Sanwo-Olu administration. His handling of environmental reforms and urban renewal projects has earned

him public recognition. Wahab, a lawyer and youth- ful administrator, represents the next generation of political lead- ers being groomed for higher responsibilities within the APC. Those close to him say he enjoys strong backing from powerful party figures and could become a major player in 2027.

Tayo Ayinde: The silent strategist

As Chief of Staff to the Gov- ernor, Tayo Ayinde, popularly called “Buffalo,” is a core loyalist of President Bola Tinubu and a trusted political tactician. Known for his behind-the-scenes coordination and loyalty, Ayinde is seen as a bridge between the old guard and the emerging political class. Although he has not publicly declared any ambition, political watchers believe that his strate- gic position in government gives him valuable leverage should he decide to join the race.

Hakeem Muri-Okunola: The bureaucrat with a political future Hakeem Muri-Okunola (HMO), the influential former Head of Service of Lagos State, and now Principal Private Secretary to President Bola Tinubu, remains one of the brightest technocrats to emerge from Lagos State. Muri-Okunola is widely respected for his administrative capacity and efficiency.

His close relationship with President Tinubu has fueled speculations that he could be drafted into the race as a tech- nocratic, reform-minded option particularly if the party decides to field a fresh face.

Femi Gbajabiamila: The political heavyweight

The Chief of Staff to President Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, is argu- ably one of the most politically connected figures from Lagos. His vast experience in legislation, coupled with his proximity to the President, has positioned him as a potential game changer in the state’s politics.

Although Gbajabiamila has remained focused on his national assignment, political analysts believe that his influence could play a decisive role in shaping the APC governorship ticket — whether or not he chooses to run himself. The road ahead With these political heavyweights and rising stars in play, the Lagos APC appears set for one of its most competitive internal contests in decades.

The party’s eventual decision will likely depend on the mood in the Presidency, the Tinubu political family, and the Lagos power bloc that have shaped the state’s poli- tics for over two decades. For now, none of the aspirants has publicly declared ambition, but consultations, alignments, and subtle campaigns are already underway.

As 2027 approaches, Lagosians can expect intense political drama, strategic realignments, and the emergence of new pow- er equations in the state that has long been the pride and politi- cal laboratory of Nigeria’s ruling party