Race Against Time To Save 8 Indian Workers Trapped Inside Tunnel

Authorities in the southern Indian state of Telangana are racing against time to save eight construction workers trapped inside a tunnel for more than 72 hours.

Around 50 workers had been working inside the 43km (26.7-mile)-long tunnel, located in Nagarkurnool district, when a part of its roof caved in early Saturday morning.

Officials say 43 of them managed to come out safely but efforts to reach the remaining eight men have faced repeated setbacks due to loose soil, mud and slush inside the tunnel.

They have also been unable to establish contact with the trapped men, or provide them with oxygen and other essential supplies, reports the BBC.

Jupally Krishna Rao, a state minister overseeing the rescue effort, told PTI news agency that “the chances of their survival are very remote.”

