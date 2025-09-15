Rabbit Farming Offers ‘Silent Wealth’ For Nigerians, Says NGO

The All Rabbit Breeders Development Forum (ARBADEF) has said rabbit farming is a viable pathway to wealth creation for Nigerians.

Speaking during a two-day capacity-building training in Abuja, the Chairman of the body in the FCT Lois Auta highlighted the growing economic opportunities in rabbit farming and its potential to improve livelihoods.

She said the training, themed “Silent Wealth: Why Smart Nigerians Are Turning to Rabbit”, was designed to tackle food insecurity and promote youth and family empowerment.

Auta said: “Beyond the lectures, the training provided a platform for participants to connect, exchange ideas, and build strong collaborations within the rabbit breeding community.”

She added that participants were being equipped with the skills and knowledge to tap into the rabbit farming value chain. “The impressive turnout, the depth of discussion, and the excitement among participants reflect the growing interest in rabbit farming,” Auta said.