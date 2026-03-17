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March 17, 2026
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RAAMP Warns Contractors Against Negligence, Threatens Contract Revocation

The Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) in Akwa Ibom State has warned contractors handling road projects across the state against negligence and abandonment of work, stating that any contractor found wanting risks having their contract revoked.

The state project coordinator, Pastor Gideon Akpan, issued the warning during an unscheduled technical inspection of project sites in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area over the weekend.

Akpan, who was represented by the lead infrastructure engineer, Ekong Joseph Inyang, said the agency would not tolerate unnecessary delays, noting that all contractors had already been fully mobilised and paid.

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During the inspection, Inyang expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of contractors at the project sites. The affected projects include the 8.396-kilometre Ikot Ekan–Ediene Abak Road, the 3.31-kilometre Ikot Isong–Edeobom II Road, and the 2.044-kilometre Ikot Itina–Oniong Road with a spur to Nsemeke Ikpe Market.

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