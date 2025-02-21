RAAMP: Oyo Inaugurates Grievance Redress Committee

Share

The Oyo State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has inaugurated the Grievance Redress Committee (GRC) to manage potential disputes arising from upcoming rural road construction projects.

At the inauguration in Oluyole Local government area, the Director-General, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency OYSADA, Dr. Debo Akande, emphasized the importance of adhering to the committee’s terms of reference to ensure smooth project implementation.

According to a press release signed by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, Akande said the meeting was geared towards engaging stakeholders on disclosure of sites, with a view to getting citizens buy-in for maintenance of rural roads.

Akande added that the GRC will enhance co-existence between the contractors and the beneficiary communities, as part of prerequisite of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project RAAMP.

Akande however urged the stakeholders to ensure an hitchfree exercise during and after the construction.

He however commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his readiness to transform the rural landscape of the state into a thriving agro-driven economy.

Inaugurating the Greviance Redress Committee, Oyo State Project Coordinator, RAAMP, Engr. Adeola Ekundayo said the Committee’s primary responsibility is to address grievances from affected communities, particularly farmers whose lands might be impacted by construction amongst other to enhance hitchfree civil works.

Ekundayo called for fair handling of all complaints, urging contractors to engage indigent workers within the communities, to boost economy.

The GRC, consisting youths representative, women, community leaders in all the phase 1 roads of about 68km accross the state, will educate communities on construction processes, and rights-of-way to prevent misunderstandings.

In his welcome Address, the Chairman, Oluyole Local Government, Engr. Akeem Olatunji assured maximum security during and after the exercise, adding that his administration would continue to strive for the development of the council.

He thanked the present administration in the state under the leadership of Engr seyi Makinde for prioritising food security by supporting RAAMP to strive for the level of construction in the state, which Oluyole Local Government is one of the beneficiaries..

