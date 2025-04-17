RAAMP: Osun Govt Urges Communities To Safeguard Rural Roads

Share

The Osun State Government has called on rural communities to take ownership of roads constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), emphasizing the need for proper usage, safety, and maintenance to ensure their longevity.

The appeal was made on Thursday during a stakeholders’ awareness campaign held at Methodist High School, Aagba, Boripe Local Government Area.

Engr. P. R. Okediya, RAAMP Project Coordinator in Osun, urged traditional rulers, local leaders, and residents to protect the infrastructure, stating, “The road belongs to us all, and we must work hard to protect and maintain it.

Once the project is completed, the responsibility for managing and maintaining the road will be handed over to the communities.”

Okediya highlighted that the low-volume roads are designed to enhance rural mobility, particularly for transporting farm produce to markets, reducing transportation costs, travel time, and the influence of middlemen.

He noted that the project aims to improve social interaction and livelihoods in rural areas.

However, he expressed concern over practices such as blocking drains, dumping farm produce on roads, over-speeding, and using heavy-duty vehicles, which could shorten the roads’ lifespan.

To address this, the state government has approved the installation of crossbars to restrict heavy vehicle access.

Engr. Ademola Kehinde Babalola, a RAAMP engineer, underscored the importance of road safety in rural areas, noting that rural roads are not built to withstand the same traffic as highways.

“We’ve secured the governor’s approval for these roads. We must manage and use them wisely to prove doubters wrong and ensure they serve their purpose,” he said.

Alhaji Suwaib Olayemi, RAAMP’s Community Stakeholder Officer and an Aagba resident, praised the project and urged collective responsibility.

“I congratulate us on this great opportunity. We all own this road. Let’s ensure it lasts,” he said, specifically appealing to drivers, motorbike riders, and youths to prioritize safety and avoid actions that could damage the infrastructure.

The event, attended by royal fathers and stakeholders from communities along the road corridor, aimed to foster a shared commitment to preserving the RAAMP infrastructure, ensuring it continues to drive economic and social benefits for rural Osun State.

