RAAMP: Monarch Lauds Gov Eno’s Commitment To Rural Dev’t

The Atta Oro and Paramount Ruler of Okobo, His Eminence, Edidem Ita Okokon, has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for his commitment to rural development through the Akwa Ibom State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (AKS-RAAMP).

The monarch said the governor’s support for the World Bank-assisted project had led to the ongoing construction and improvement of the Atabong Beach Market in Okobo Local Government Area.

Edidem Okokon gave the commendation on Wednesday at his palace during a citizens’ engagement forum organized by AKS-RAAMP for market stakeholders and residents to foster cooperation and ensure the project’s smooth implementation.

According to the traditional ruler, Atabong Beach Market remains a critical hub for the crayfish trade in Nigeria.

“Atabong Beach Market is the center-point of crayfish in Nigeria. People come from Abuja, Lagos, Cross River, and even the Southeast to buy here,” he said. “Without the Governor’s strong focus on rural development and his compliance with relevant World Bank protocols, AKS-RAAMP would not have been empowered to intervene in this market.”

The monarch also praised the government’s provision of gunboats to patrol the waterways, noting that insecurity and piracy had long affected trading activities in the area.

“When the market is completed, I advise that the Governor station a gunboat between Ishiet and Oron, the entrance to Atabong to further guarantee security,” he added.

Also speaking, Obonanwan Affiong Etim Asuquo, a medium-scale crayfish trader and Atabong Clan Council woman leader, said the intervention would empower women who constitute the majority of traders in the market.

“We are very grateful to the Government for this project. It will enhance import and export activities from Atabong Beach Market. Our crayfish trade will grow, and we will diversify into other goods to increase our income,” she said.

Similarly, the Vice Youth President of Atabong Clan, Prince Edet Effiong, expressed appreciation to the State Government, the World Bank, the French Development Agency (AFD), and AKS-RAAMP for revitalizing the market.

“We, the youths, are working in harmony with the contractors. We have mobilized our internal security to ensure safety throughout the duration of the work because we all love and support this project,” he said.

The engagement featured presentations by AKS-RAAMP officials, reactions from community and market leaders, as well as an interactive session aimed at strengthening stakeholder participation.