RAAMP: FG, World Bank Set Aside $600m For Rural Roads

The Federal Government in collaboration with the World Bank has allocated $600 million to rehabilitate 200,000 kilometers of rural roads under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

This is in a bid to enhance food production and improve market access. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who disclosed this in Abuja recently, said the World Bank would disburse $500 million, while a $100 million counterpart funding would come from the federal and state governments.

Abdullahi revealed that the RAAMP initiative, already operational in 19 states, focused on creating sustainable rural infrastructure.

According to him, the states are required to establish rural access road authorities and state road funds to ensure road maintenance and sustainability.

He further disclosed that 16 of the 19 participating states had already passed legislation to establish these institutions.

The minister noted that 80 per cent of 200,000 kilometres of rural roads were impassable, negatively affecting economic activities in rural areas.

“Most of Nigeria’s population resides in rural areas, and agriculture constitutes over 70 per cent of their economic activity.

However, the lack of functional rural roads limits their ability to market their produce and sustain their livelihoods This initiative aligns with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu, focusing on food security, inclusivity, poverty eradication, and job creation,” the Minister stated.

Abdullahi added that “it is a very strong collaboration with the World Bank, and based on what the project has achieved thus far, almost all the states of the federation are asking for onboarding, so they also can benefit from the massive success of this project’s delivery.

But as part of the review, all parties are in agreement that we must include sustainability elements going forward.”

The National Coordinator, RAAMP, Aminu Mohammed, earlier in a remark, pointed out that RAAMP was basically to improve rural road networks and enhance agricultural marketing at that level.

