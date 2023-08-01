RAAMP Embarks On Road Rehabilitation In Ekiti For Accessibility To Farmstead

In an attempt to enable residents especially farmers to have access to their farmsteads and boost agriculture cum buying and selling of farm products, the Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) on Tuesday said it has embarked on road construction and rehabilitation for the benefit of the road users.

This was disclosed by the RAAMP Coordinator, Mr Rufus Adunmo with an urge on the people in proper road maintenance culture for durable routes.

Adunmo decried the deplorable condition of most of the Fadama roads in the country which he said has constituted hindrances to People on access to rural areas and other destinations.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while briefing newsmen in his office on the road projects currently being handled in the state.

“The project is creating access for farmers and those people leaving in the rural area to have access to the market in selling their goods to have more money”

According to him, “Ekiti RAAMP”, has three interventions that have been approved which include rehabilitation, and backlog maintenance of about 73 kilometres of roads, to make access for rural roads for this year.

Adunmo pointed out that the body is intervening in some state roads saying the concept is to create access from the farms for post-harvest losses.

He said all interventions would cut across all the local government councils which have already been divided in phases. They included “Igirigiri/Ado-Odo-Ado, Ben Folarin/Oke Aso/Ilawe road, Ogotun, Oye/Are, among others

“we will also intervene in some roads about 131 kilometres on spot improvements in all the local governments”

The coordinator said the 12 roads to be rehabilitated may be spread to twelve contractors for prompt delivery.

He added that 20 states in Nigeria are currently participating in RAAMP, adding that the President has mandated other states of the country to join the project.

“ With the project as being handled by RAAMP, Farmers would make more money and enjoy the fruit of their labour, Adunmo stated.