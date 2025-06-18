R Kelly Rushed To Hospital After Overdose In Prison

Share

American singer R. Kelly was recently rushed to the hospital from prison after what his lawyer described as a near-deadly overdose.

His legal team has now filed an emergency request asking the court to release him temporarily from custody, saying his life is in danger.

Kelly, who is 58 years old, is currently serving a 30- year jail sentence in North Carolina for sex trafficking and racketeering. According to reports, he collapsed in his solitary confinement cell on June 13, just three days after being isolated.

His lawyer, Beau Brindley, claimed that the singer was given a dangerously high dose of medication on June 12, while still in solitary confinement.

The next day, he reportedly fainted and was taken to Duke University Hospital, where doctors said the medication could have killed him.

