June 2, 2023
Quranic School Student Drowns In Kano Pond

13-year-old Yusuf Magaji, a Qur’anic school student on Thursday drowned in a pond at Makugara village in Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State.

Sanusi Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service confirmed the incident in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to him, Yusuf and some others were on their way to a neighbouring village but stopped by the pond to clean their bodies when he slipped inside and could not come out.

He added that the corpse was handed over to Malam Nafi’u Na-Adama, the proprietor of the Qur’anic school.

The statement reads, “We received an emergency call and we sent our rescue team to the scene but Yusuf was brought out of the pond unconscious.

“Our men conveyed him to Karaye Specialist Hospital when a doctor confirmed him dead.’’

