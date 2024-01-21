Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that memorisation and recitation of the Holy Qur’an greatly help mental development in the reciters, especially young people, urging the Muslim community to never abandon constant reading of the holy book.

The Governor spoke on Sunday in Ilorin at the closing ceremony of the Qur’an and Hadith Competition organised by the Cultural Attache Office of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Abuja, and As-Sunnah Academy of Da’awah and Research, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The competition involved six categories, each featuring brilliant reciters and memorisers of the Qur’an/Hadith.

The Governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril.

The leading reciters of the day included Abdulrahman Hadiyatullahi Ismail; Ahmad Abdulsalam; Abdullateef Zakariyah; Khadijah Ajijolakewu; Zainab AbdulGafar; Naeem Abdulsalam; Usman Ayinde; Kamaldeen Suleiman; Abdulmajeed Abdullateef; Ahmad Abdulazeez; Muslimah Abdullateef; Sofiyullahi Murtadha; Maryam Abdulkareem; Maiyaki Muktar; Salimah Abubakar; Aisah Abdulrahman; Zainab Abubakar; and Ali Muhammad.

In an interview with reporters on the sideline of the event, the Governor said it was imperative for the Muslim faithful, particularly youths, to pursue the knowledge of the Qur’an and Hadith, including memorizing them to advance the cause of Islam and to guide their ways of life.

AbdulRazaq described the holy book as the root and science of all knowledge and tasked the faithful to dedicate themselves to regular recitation and study of it while congratulating the organisers and various winners of the competition for a successful host.

He pledged the commitment of his government to continue to create an atmosphere that allows for peace and religious tolerance among all faiths in the state.

Sheikh Dr. Nami Ibn Jaarullah Asshamari, for his part, said the competition was a testament to the dedication of Saudi Arabia to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His noble Messenger, adding that Saudi Arabia is committed to fostering the foundations for peaceful coexistence among the people of the world and to showcasing the true voice of Islam based on the guidance of the Quran and the Sunnah.

He thanked the Governor and all royal fathers for creating a suitable environment for hosting the competition, and the organising committee for making the ceremony a huge success.

Justice Kamaldeen, in his opening remarks, described the gathering as a scholarly one that not only recognises the importance of the Qur’an but also honours the committed memorisers, whose efforts and commitment cannot be overemphasized.

Some of the winners, who shared their experiences in the course of study, said it takes great sacrifice and commitment to achieve the goal, adding that a serious memorizer would recite Qur’an on a regular basis.