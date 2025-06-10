Qur’an Recitation Competition: Lado Fulfils Promises To Winners

Share

The Qur’an Recitation Competition organized in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s late mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu, has officially come to a close, with Senator Bashir Garba Lado fulfilling his promise to award brand-new houses to the winners.

The highly competitive event, which drew participants from all 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State, featured over 100 young Qur’an reciters who memorized the entire Qur’an.

The initiative was aimed at promoting memorization and spiritual devotion among young Muslims while preserving the legacy of Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji.

Speaking during the official handover of the houses, Professor Ali Muhammad, Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee, said the competition was not only a tribute to the late matriarch but also a platform to instill the values and teachings of the Holy Qur’an in young Nigerians.

He explained that the prizes included luxurious new homes, with three-bedroom houses awarded to the first-place winners and two-bedroom houses given to the second-place winners.

Each house was equipped with a living room and modern amenities, designed to reward the winners for their dedication and encourage them to live by the principles of the Qur’an.

The first position in the female category was won by Maryam Abubakar Mu’az, while Ahmad Shu’aib emerged as the first-place winner in the male category.

Zainab Hassan Shu’aib and Ahmad Kabir Baturi took the second positions in the female and male categories respectively.

Professor Muhammad noted that the gesture was intended to motivate young Muslims to embrace Qur’anic teachings and integrate them into their daily lives, ultimately fostering a generation of disciplined and patriotic citizens.

He reiterated that the competition was held in memory of Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, the mother of President Tinubu, to honour her contributions and lasting legacy.

The opening ceremony of the event, held two weeks earlier, was attended by several prominent Nigerians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Emir of Daura, former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, and many others.

The successful conclusion of the competition and the fulfillment of the housing promises by Senator Lado have been widely praised as a remarkable example of using faith-based initiatives to empower the youth and promote national values through religious education.

