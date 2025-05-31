Qur’an Competition: Adhere To Teachings Of Holy Qur’an – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerian Muslims to strictly adhere to the teachings, values, and noble objectives of the Holy Qur’an, noting that doing so is essential for Nigeria to achieve peace, unity, and prosperity.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Qur’an Recitation Competition held in honour of his late mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, and organised by Senator Bashir Lado, President Tinubu described the Holy Qur’an as a complete guide for humanity, a source of light, wisdom, and solace.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, the President emphasized that the competition was not just a contest of vocal excellence but a reflection of spiritual dedication and discipline.

“This Qur’anic Recitation Competition is more than just a contest of vocal prowess—it is a spiritual journey, a testament to dedication, discipline, and devotion,” he said.

“The Qur’an is the divine word of Allah, a complete guide for humanity, and a source of light, wisdom, and solace. As such, strict adherence to its teachings is required of the Muslim Ummah to transform our society.”

He continued, “I urge you all to live by the teachings of this noble book. That is the path to peaceful coexistence and the foundation for building a prosperous society devoid of hatred and bloodshed.”

The President further called on Nigerians to internalize the Qur’anic message of peace, unity, justice, and compassion. “Let us strive to live by its teachings and embody its principles in our daily lives,” he added.

In his remarks, the organiser of the event, Senator Bashir Lado, said the initiative was a deeply personal mission reflecting the values of President Tinubu and his reverence for his late mother.

“This assignment, Mr. President, was not a mere administrative duty; it was a deeply personal mission that speaks to the values you embody—respect for legacy, fidelity to memory, and the everlasting power of maternal love,” Lado said.

Reflecting on the impact of maternal loss, he added, “When a man loses a father, he loses an anchor. But when he loses a mother, he loses the sky—the shade of unconditional love, the whisper of midnight prayers, the lap that comforted even the strongest man—all gone, saved only in memory.”

Lado praised the legacy of Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, describing her as a woman whose values are reflected in her son, a president who he said is a builder, protector, and custodian of hope in a time of global uncertainty.

In a similar vein, the senator also prayed for the late mother of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajiya Zulaihat Buhari, commending her for raising “a man of discipline and honour.”

