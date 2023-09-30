Quramo Festival of Words 2023 Begins October 4

All is set for the 7th edition of the annual non-profit multi-day literary art and culture feast, Quramo Festival Of Words (QFEST), which will kick off next Wednesday, October 4, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.Presented by Quramo Publishing Ltd., the annual gathering of creatives from different industries is organised by Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, co-founder of Quramo Publishing, a leading media publishing company committed to the production of bestselling books and conversation-starting films.

The theme for the five- day literary feast, which will end on Sunday, is “Connecting The Dots”, a subject that brings to the fore opportunities for creatives and stakeholders in film, literature, theatre, and publishing among other players in the creative and media spaces to interact, identify and explore likely collaborations across borders.

As always, QFEST attendees are guar- anteed access to enriching book chats, masterclasses, expert-led panel sessions, spoken word poetry and stage plays. The Word Slam Open Mic competition with a cash prize remains one to look forward to. There will also be ‘Siamsa’ evening: an Irish interactive folklore similar to Nigeria’s popular ‘Tales by Moonlight’. The highlight of QFest 2023 is the unveiling of the Quramo Writers Prize (QWP) winner who gets a publishing deal and a cash prize worth millions of naira.

The QWP longlist was recently unveiled at the Quramo office in Lagos, Nigeria. Some of the speakers and panelists for this five- day event include Yahaya Maikori; co-founder and CEO of Rovingheights, Adedotun Eyinade; co-founder of the Society of Book and Magazine Editors of Nigeria, Anwuli Ojogwu; a powerful author and lecturer at the University of Lagos, Prof. Karen King-Aribisala;

and a media heavyweight from Kenya, James Murua; with an appearance by the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Ryan. Announcing this in a press briefing, held penultimate Thursday, Convener of QFEST and co-founder of Quramo Publishing, Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, reaffirmed their commitment to better the literary society by encouraging people to read and write, and also to equip creatives for the expansion of the creative industries while fostering visibility for literary works that mirror real Nigerian and African experiences.

“Quramo takes pride in assembling a stimulating and thought-provoking lineup that highlights current issues of significance to the average creative and aims to enrich their lives and skills. An independent media company with two arms — publishing and productions — we tell compelling and engaging stories primarily through books and film. Our passion is to invigorate the African creative economy with globally appealing and competitive content.

“Over the years, we have told stories of cultural significance, to preserve history and distill the spirit of our times. We are the publishers of ‘A Platter of Gold’ by Olasupo Shasore; ‘Money People’ by Gbemi Shasore; ‘Drama Queen’ by Sefi Atta (her first and only children’s book); ‘The Life & Times of Imran’ by Bayo Adeola; ‘Bisi Is the Boss’ by Bola Tinubu; ‘The Last Wedding Anniversary’ by Abimbola Dare; ‘The Great Leap’ by Babatunde Raji Fashola; to name a few.

We have also produced important films, including ‘Journey of an African Colony’ on Netflix,” she said. Speaking on the number of entries they received this year’s Quramo Writers Prize (QWP), Mrs. Shasore said, “We got over a thousand submissions, the number of entries has not dwindled but the quality has. I attribute that to our educational system, not enough is done in our educational system.

Our educational system needs revamping because year in and year out, it’s getting difficult, it’s like digging for gold to find a good manuscript we can give to our independent judges. “When you look at the manuscripts, the quality is dwindling, and if we don’t start addressing that now I don’t know what will become of us.

We have to face the educational system squarely, we are doing our part by encouraging reading and writing. It is getting harder by the year to get quality manuscripts to give our independent judges.” On how the books are fairing in the market, she said, “Most books have their own market, that is why this year’s theme, ‘Connecting the Dots’, is very key. Distributing those books is something we have to address and what we are addressing at this conference.

The primary intention for those winners is to boost their confidence and morale. And let everybody know that everybody has a story to tell and we are here to tell the story at Quramo. Distribution with- in Nigeria is not easy much less within Africa.” Also present at the briefing were the judges: Lechi Eke, Dr. Eghosa Imasuen, and Anote Ajeluorou; Aduke Gomez, who represented the Irish Consulate; and the festival director, Lolade Alaka.