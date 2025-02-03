Quomodo Swimming Grand Slam: Grange, Riverbank School, Others Shine

Share

The 1st Quomodo Swimming Grand Slam took place on Saturday at the Ikoyi Club 1938 with so much fun and glamour to the admiration of the fans of the game especially the participating schools and members of the elite club.

At the end of the thrilling contests by the school at the swimming pool section of the Ikoyi Club, Grange School was among the schools in the top run for the overall best position which can only be determined at the end of Phase Two of the Grand Slam billed for later in the year.

The swimmers of Grange were all over the place in various categories just as young ones from Riverbank School, Children International School, Meadow Hall School and The Kids Court School were also splendid on the pools with exiting podium finishes in various categories.

Share

Please follow and like us: