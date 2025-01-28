Quomodo Africa Sponsors Ikoyi Club Swimming Competition

Share

Quomodo Systems Africa is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming swimming competition at Ikoyi Club 1938, underscoring its commitment to the development of young talents in Nigeria.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, February 1, will see participation from primary and secondary school students in various swimming categories.

The competition, hosted at the prestigious Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, will feature freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke, and individual medley.

In line with international best practices, young swimmers will be given a one-hour warm-up session before the main competition begins.

Mr Akinbulejo Onabolu, Vice Chairman and Games Captain of the Ikoyi Club Swimming Section said: “Over the past few weeks, our officials have been working diligently to ensure that everything is in place for a successful event.

We are delighted to have Quomodo Systems Africa on board as a sponsor, as their investment in our youth speaks volumes about their commitment to building a healthy sporting system.

This initiative not only fosters the mental and physical growth of young people but also equips them with the resilience and discipline required to contribute meaningfully to our nation’s future.”

