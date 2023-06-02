Quitting Smoking Can Improve Mental Health –Study

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have shown that quitting smoking can lead to improved mental health outcomes among people with and without mental health disorders. Results of the new study Published in ‘JAMA Network Open,’ revealed that smoking abstinence between weeks nine and 24 was associated with significant improvements in anxiety and depression scores.

Led by a team of researchers at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, the study which used data from a large, randomised clinical trial, the Evaluating Adverse Events in a Global Smoking Cessation Study (EAGLES), employed rigorous analytical approaches to assess changes in mental health following smoking cessation.

The trial occurred in 16 countries at 140 centers between 2011 and 2015. However, only data from US- based participants were used for this secondary analysis. The study involved adults with or without a psychiatric disorder who smoked.

A total of 4,260 participants were included in the analysis, with 55.4 percent having a history of mental illness. Angela Wu, lead author and Researcher in the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, said, “While we are seeing a large decrease of smoking rates over the years in the UK for the general population this is not the case for people living with mental health conditions.”

“The number of people smoking who also have a mental health condition has remained the same since 1993 (approximately 40 percent). We hope our results can help motivate policymakers and stakeholders to better support smoking cessation in people with mental health conditions,” the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported.