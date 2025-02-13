Quitting My Marriage As Never Been A Thought – Omoni Oboli

Share

Nollywood actress, filmmaker and producer, Omoni Oboli has said she has never reached a point where she had the thought of leaving her marriage.

Oboli made this known while featuring in a recent episode of Pulse Fun Fact alongside her husband, where they shared their secrets to their long-lasting marriage and some problems they faced as couples at the beginning of their union.

When asked by her husband if she had ever considered quitting their marriage, she said: “Have you ever had any ‘I am done’ moment in our relationship and how did you handle it?”

In response to the question, the actress said “No, I’ve never”, adding that there were times she questioned herself as to why she got married early.

She said, “I’ve had moments where I was like ‘Why did I get married so early?’ but never ‘I’m done’. Ever.”

When we first got married, we quarrelled every single day. We quarrelled a lot. We quarrelled so much. She explained; “It’s because we didn’t date. That’s what people don’t realise. We didn’t date. So, that first month, we were really just getting to know each other well.” Nnamdi Oboli offered words of advice to young couples, emphasizing the importance of taking responsibility in a marriage. He advised; “Marriage is a responsibility. You don’t go into a marriage expecting it to happen to you. “You are not the third party in your marriage. You are the relationship. It’s between two people; you have to make it work.”

