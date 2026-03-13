New Telegraph

March 13, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Quit Galatasaray For…

Quit Galatasaray For EPL, La Liga, France Legend Tells Osimhen

Fo r m e r Chelsea and France defender, Frank Leboeuf, has urged Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, to consider leaving Galatasaray for a move to one of Europe’s top leagues.

Leboeuf made the remarks while analysing Osimhen’s impressive display against Liverpool FC in Tuesday’s Round of 16 first-leg clash in the UEFA Champions League.

The Super Eagles striker played a key role in the encounter, providing the assist that led to Mario Lemina’s decisive goal as Galatasaray secured a narrow victory.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Speaking on ESPN’s Morning Football show, Leboeuf praised the Nigerian forward’s quality but insisted that a player of his calibre should be competing in one of the world’s top leagues.

“I would love to see Osimhen one day in the Premier League or La Liga,” Leboeuf said. “With all due respect to the Turkish Super Lig, I think Osimhen deserves to play in the best league in the world, so the Premier League would be great.”

Osimhen has continued to attract attention across Europe with his performances, having established himself as one of Africa’s most prolific strikers in recent seasons. The 25-year-old has been linked with several top clubs across Europe, particularly in the Premier League and La Liga.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

PPP: Presidency Nominates ICRC To Chair C’ttee On Ikom Multipurpose Dam
Read Next

‘Not Appropriate’ For Iran To Be At World Cup –Trump