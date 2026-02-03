Quintessential Diplomat Bows Out

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a farewell reception in honour of His Excellency, Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini, marking the conclusion of his distinguished career in the Nigerian Foreign Service, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

On Thursday January 29, 2026 , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a farewell reception in honour of Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini, a quintessential diplomat who had jus included his tour of duty in the Nigerian Diplomatic Service.

The event, which was held at the Atrium, Tafawa Balewa House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Headquarters, Abuja, was attended by senior government officials, serving and retired diplomats, representatives of international organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, colleagues, friends, and family members.

Born on 11 December 1967 in Jigawa State, Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1991. Over the years, he served Nigeria in various strategic capacities at headquarters and in several foreign missions, including postings in India, Kuwait, Tunisia, Japan, Cameroon, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

His assignments spanned diplomacy, administration, trade facilitation, protocol, and bilateral and multilateral engagements. The reception featured tributes, a formal citation, and goodwill messages celebrating Ambassador Husseini’s legacy and impact on colleagues and the Ministry at large.

Glowing tributes

Various speakers paid tribute to Ambassador Husseini’s over three decades of dedicated service to Nigeria, describing his career as one defined by professionalism, integrity, humility, and commitment to the principles of diplomacy and public service.

They equally highlighted his leadership style, which emphasised mentorship, inclusiveness, and respect for diversity, as well as his consistent prioritisation of humanity and national interest in the conduct of diplomatic duties.

There was a consensus that his contributions to institutional development and capacity building within the Foreign Service were laudable achievements that should be emulated by junior officers.

In his response, Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and colleagues for the opportunity to serve Nigeria, noting that public service remained both a privilege and a responsibility. He encouraged younger officers to uphold the values of discipline, professionalism, and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, commended Ambassador Husseini for his exemplary service and wished him continued success and fulfilment in his future endeavours.

AFRPN Annual Conference

In the same week, the Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN) held a media interaction and Stakeholder Engagement in Abuja as part of activities leading to its 8th Annual Conference, scheduled to hold on Thursday, 5 February 2026, at the Rotunda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.

The briefing, which held at the AFRPN Secretariat, was convened to formally brief the media and key stakeholders on the objectives, theme, and strategic significance of the forthcoming conference.

It attracted senior serving and retired diplomats, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives of the print, electronic, and online media organisations.

Addressing the press, the Chairman and President of AFRPN, Ambassador Dr. Gani Lawal, underscored the Association’s mandate as a professional platform for advancing informed discourse on Nigeria’s foreign policy and Africa’s international relations.

He noted that AFRPN continues to contribute through policy dialogue, intellectual engagement, mentorship, and research-driven interventions.

Democratic governance

Ambassador Lawal disclosed that the 2026 Annual Conference will be held under the theme: “The Challenge of Democratic Governance in Africa: Mega Trends and Leveraging Opportunities for Consolidation.”

He described the theme as timely, given recent democratic reversals, governance challenges, and security pressures across parts of Africa, particularly the Sahel region. The conference, he said, is designed to provide a platform for experienced practitioners to critically examine these developments and explore practical pathways for democratic consolidation on the continent.

The Association further announced Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, as Guest Lecturer for the conference, while the Chairman of the occasion will be Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Patron of the Association.

The briefing disclosed that the conference will be attended by high-level dignitaries, including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Special Guest of Honour, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs as hosts, former Ministers, Ambassadors, senior government officials, heads of strategic institutions, and serving and retired members of AFRPN.

The AFRPN boss reaffirmed that effective foreign policy is intrinsically linked to sound domestic governance, economic resilience, and informed strategic thinking.

The Association reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to democratic norms in Africa, opposition to unconstitutional changes of government, regional integration, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and cooperation. He called on the media to support informed public engagement by providing comprehensive coverage of the forthcoming conference and its deliberations.