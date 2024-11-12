Quincy Jones: Man Of The World

Share

Some souls are created specially to affect not just one’s immediate environment; they grow larger than their background, gain global recognition and leave in a blaze of glory. Quincy Delight Jones achieved all that until he exited, aged 91, on November 3, 2024.

DJ Trevor described Jones as ‘Mr. Music’. A fitting tribute, no doubt but the man was also a philanthropist, an activist and great father to his seven children, born of different women from various backgrounds. He connected the continents of the world.

An accomplished Producer, Composer, Songwriter, TV Personality and Arranger, Jones began to lean towards music early enough.

Although he was known with the trumpet, his first love was the piano which attracted the young boy through a next door neighbour, Lucy Jackson. Jackson had nothing to do with the more famous Jackson Family. However, that name became part of Jones’ success story as he would later do so much with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

This was evident in three albums – ‘Off The Wall’, ‘Thriller’ and ‘Bad’, some of the biggest selling records in history. When Jones produced ‘Off The Wall’ in 1979, Michael Jackson soared above the sky.

‘Thriller’, released in 1982, was something unique. With 120 million copies sold, it is the Best Selling Music Album of all time.

The former little boy of ‘Jackson 5’ was never going to be the same again. ‘Bad’ followed in 1987. Quincy was not all about pop. His beginnings centred on jazz and he had Frank Sinatra as work mate.

He also produced for Sarah Vaughan. In Rock ‘n’ Roll, Jones did it with Lesley Gore, and then delved into disco with ‘Brothers Johnson’ and also tried Brazilian Soul Bossa Nova.

Give it to this soul who moved around producing hits in rhythm and blues, funk, swing, jazz, hip hop, rock ‘n’ roll, Bossa Nova and soul. He did things for himself, like those he produced. Check out ‘Summer In The City’.

Jones lived outside the United States, at a time, choosing France as a temporary home. Living in Europe possibly yielded dividends through marriage. His second wife, Ulla Anderson, a Swede, came in 1967 and they lived together until 1974.

That was after the Producer and Jeri Caldwell, his wife for nine years, parted ways. After his third attempt at marriage, through Peggy Lipton collapsed in 1974, that union, Jones’ longest, at 16 years, he found love again in Europe, choosing the German, Nastassja Kinski.

Love for American and European women caused Rapper, Tupac Shakur, sleepless nights. One of Jones’ daughters, Kidada, warned herself into Tupac’s heart and they shared love until death put them apart. Jones, whose paternal grandmother was an African slave, never forgot the mother continent.

Through his ‘Quincy Jones Listen Up Foundation’, he pushed funds into South Africa to build more than 100 homes for people in need. To honour his roots, the composer named one of his children, ‘Kenya’.

The height of it came in 1985 when he gathered many big names in the industry to raise money for Ethiopians, wallowing in hunger as a result of famine. They came out with the track: ‘We Are The World’, which awakened humanity to the plight of the people in the Horn of Africa.

Who else could have pulled together, superstars like Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, whose voices pierced the hearts of people of the world? Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Cyndi Lauper, Dionne Warwick, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, were just happy to be part of the effort.

In the United States, Jones identified with African Americans. A staunch supporter of Martin Luther King, Jnr., he was part founder of the ‘Institute for Black American Music’ (IBAM).

His blood was an admixture of cultures. Jones’ paternal grandfather hailed from Wales. And granddad had blood from England, France and Italy, flowing in his veins.

DNA showed that mom was Tikar, from Cameroon. In the Far East, Japanese Composer, Manioru Fujisawa, adopted the nickname, ‘Hisaishi’. It simply means ‘Quincy’. Hollywood had more than a feel of Jones who as a great man had connections with the high.

The first President of the United States, George Washington, had a sister, Elizabeth Washington Taylor, who remains a part of the Quincy Jones background. Prominent personalities, Elvis Presley, Dizzy Gillespie and Whoopi Goldberg, dined with him. For 70 years, Jones bestrode the world like a colossus.

Winner of 28 Grammy Awards, he crowned it all in 1992 with the Grammy Legend Award. In 2015, the Royal Academy of Music, London honoured him with a doctorate.

