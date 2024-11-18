Quincy Jones Awarded Posthumous Oscar

Share

The late Quincy Jones has been posthumously awarded honourary Oscar at an emotional and star-packed Hollywood gala on Sunday night.

New Telegraph recalls that the United States (US) music industry titan Jones died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 91 just two weeks before he was set to receive one of the Academy’s coveted lifetime achievement prizes at the Governors Awards.

Accepting the Oscar, his daughter Rashida Jones told the audience that the legendary hitmaker had been really excited to attend the award night.

“He often said ‘Live every day like it’s your last and one day you’ll be right.’ And he did that… the best, most beautiful life.” she said

Jones was best known for producing smash hit records for a who’s who of music industry legends from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson.

Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the swanky black-tie Governors Awards each year honour film industry veterans, many of whom are felt to have not received their dues at the regular Oscars.

