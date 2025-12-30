Quiet Revolution In Africa’s Healthcare Earns 7th Honour

Dr Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation, was recently named among the 100 Most Influential Africans 2025 for her impact on healthcare capacity-building and women’s empowerment across Africa, with the Foundation strengthening health systems through scholarships and specialist training in underserved medical fields, REGINA OTOKPA writes

In the rarefied arena of Africa’s changemakers, few names resonate as consistently as that of Dr Rasha Kelej. Inside policy circles and development spaces, her work is often cited as a quiet but powerful force reshaping health systems across the continent.

That influence was once again validated as the Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation clinched her seventh consecutive recognition among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Persons for 2025, as named by the prestigious New African Magazine (UK).

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder

The latest honour places Dr. Kelej shoulder-to-shoulder with Africa’s most consequential leaders, including the Presidents of Angola, South Africa, Ghana and Burkina Faso.

More than a personal accolade, the recognition underscores her sustained role in rewriting Africa’s healthcare narrative—one defined not by emergency relief, but by long-term capacity building, women’s empowerment and policy-shaping interventions that endure.

Her work has significantly expanded access to specialised medical care in many African countries, particularly for women and marginalised communities.

From Abuja to Addis Ababa and far beyond, Dr. Kelej’s leadership has transformed the Merck Foundation into a formidable driver of sustainable healthcare development in Africa and parts of Asia.

Rather than short-lived medical missions, the Foundation’s strategy focuses on equipping African countries with their own specialists—doctors trained to serve, teach and lead within their communities.

Growing legacy of medical training

To date, over 2,500 scholarships have been awarded to healthcare professionals from 52 countries, covering 44 critical and underserved specialties. These range from fertility care, oncology and diabetes management to psychiatry, urology, embryology and family medicine.

In many countries, beneficiaries have emerged or are on track to become the first-ever specialists in their fields, fundamentally expanding access to care where it was once non-existent.

Renewed commitment

Reacting to the recognition, Dr. Kelej described the honour as deeply meaningful, while keeping her gaze firmly on the mission ahead. “I am truly honoured to be recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans 2025.

I am proud to share this recognition alongside exceptional and prominent leaders, including the Presidents of Ghana, Angola, Burkina Faso, and South Africa, who have achieved extraordinary milestones in their lives as well as many other change makers. Congratulations to all.”

For Dr Kelej, the award is less about personal visibility and more about collective resolve—a validation of leaders working quietly, persistently, to shift Africa’s development trajectory.

“This recognition is very special to me, as it acknowledges my continued efforts to build and strengthen healthcare capacity, empower women living with infertility, and support girl education through our Merck Foundation programs.

It only encourage me and motivate me and my team to strengthen our commitment to continue my efforts to create lasting, equitable impact across Africa for generations to come.”

First ladies at the forefront of advocacy

A major amplifier of that impact is the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI), an ambitious platform that partners over 33 African and Asian First Ladies including Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu, as Ambassadors of the Foundation’s flagship “More Than a Mother” campaign.

From presidential palaces to grassroots communities, the initiative elevates women’s health, fertility care and girl education to the highest political and advocacy levels, while fostering cross-country collaboration.

Challenging stigma

Since its creation in 2015, the “More Than a Mother” movement has confronted infertility stigma head-on, challenging harmful cultural narratives, promoting infertility prevention, addressing male infertility, and improving access to reproductive and fertility care across 42 countries.

Reflecting on the tangible outcomes of the Foundation’s work, Dr. Kelej noted: “I am delighted to share that we have provided 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries, across 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

I am proud that many of our alumni have become, or are on their way to becoming, the first specialists in their respective countries.

We are building a lasting legacy in Africa.” Of these scholarships, 770 were dedicated specifically to fertility care and embryology, including postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees—an investment seen as pivotal to advancing equitable women’s health across the continent.

Educating girls, empowering women

Beyond hospitals and laboratories, Dr Kelej’s influence stretches into classrooms and households. A passion ate advocate for girl education, she has worked with African First Ladies to provide over 1,200 annual scholarships to underprivileged schoolgirls in 19 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, through the “Educating Linda” programme.

Economic empowerment also forms a key pillar of her work, with the “Empowering Berna” programme supporting childless women to establish small businesses and achieve financial independence.

As Dr Kelej succinctly puts it: “It is all about giving every woman the respect and support she deserves to lead a fulfilling life, with or without a child.”

In an era where influence is often loud and fleeting, Dr. Kelej has chosen a different path leveraging media, arts and culture as tools for social change.

Through television programmes, health journalism training, awards, fashion, music, films, storybooks and animations, the Merck Foundation continues to challenge stigma and reframe public conversations around women’s health and fertility.

Lasting footprint

With a digital following exceeding 8.5 million, her advocacy now transcends borders, reaching millions and inspiring new generations of health professionals, policymakers and young girls.

As Africa grapples with complex health and social challenges, Abuja’s policy watchers say Dr. Rasha Kelej stands out not merely as a recurring honouree, but as a defining architect of sustainable healthcare reform, one whose legacy is being built specialist by specialist, girl by girl, and system by system across the continent.