Quickteller’s ‘InsomniaQ’ Celebrates African Music, Culture, Creativity

Leading digital payments platform powered by the Interswitch Group, Quickteller, successfully hosted the maiden edition of its” InsomniaQ” event in Lagos recently, which saw a vibrant, high-energy celebration of African music, culture, and creativity.

According to a press release, the 12-hour non-stop experience attracted a diverse audience of music lovers, culture enthusiasts, and festive diaspora returnees, marking a strong debut for what is set to become a signature December event.

The statement said that the festival featured a dynamic mix of live performances and DJ sets, spotlighting Africa’s rich musical diversity and creative depth. “From soulful sounds to high-energy performances, InsomniaQ offered a thoughtfully curated journey that followed the natural rhythm of its audience’s circadian rhythm, sustaining energy, connection, and excitement throughout the night.

“Beyond the performances, InsomniaQ stood out as a platform for shared cultural expression. The experience created space for celebration, discovery, and community, reinforcing Lagos’ position as the heartbeat of Africa’s December entertainment season and affirming the growing appetite for premium, culturally grounded experiences,” the statement added.

Commenting on the success of InsomniaQ, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, described the event as an organic extension of Quickteller’s place in everyday moments of connection, culture, and celebration.