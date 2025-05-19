Quickteller, Verve Reinforce Commitment To African Entertainment At 11th AMVCA

Share

Quickteller, leading digital payments platform powered by Interswitch, and Verve, celebrated the richness of African storytelling at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held in Lagos recently, according to a press release.

The statement said: “The event was a grand celebration of African excellence in film, television, and digital content. As official sponsors, Quickteller and Verve reaffirmed their commitment to the creative industry by supporting award categories that spotlighted remarkable talent and impactful storytelling across the continent.”

While Verve sponsored the Best Lead Actor category, Quickteller supported the newly introduced Best Score/ Music award, celebrating the evolving landscape of African cinema and the vital role of music in storytelling.

Speaking on the event, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, remarked: “It has been an incredible honour to witness and support the celebration of Africa’s storytelling brilliance.

Through Quickteller and Verve, we are proud to have played a role in amplifying the voices of those telling our stories with passion, authenticity, and creativity.

The AMVCA is more than an award show, it is a powerful platform that reflects the vibrancy and vision of African creators.”

This year’s AMVCA featured 27 award categories including 17 non-voting categories adjudicated by industry professionals and 10 publicvoting categories decided by the audience.

