Quickteller Facilitates JAMB ePIN Purchase For 2025 Candidates

Leading digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, Quickteller, has commenced the sale of JAMB ePINs for the 2025 examination cycle, thus ensuring a seamless registration experience for prospective candidates, according to a press release.

The statement said that the mode of purchase, which is integrated with the National Identification Number (NIN) system, provided a secure and verified registration process and also safeguards the candidates’ personal information.

Commenting on the initiative, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head of Growth Marketing for Merchants and Ecosystems at Interswitch, stated: “At Quickteller, we are committed to advancing education in Nigeria through innovation.

By simplifying the JAMB ePIN purchase, we remove barriers and ensure students can easily access higher education opportunities.

“Seamless payment solutions are key to enabling essential services, and we remain dedicated to empowering students on their academic journey.”

Akanbi noted that Quickteller’s role in facilitating JAMB ePIN purchases was one of its many successful initiatives aimed at simplifying access to essential services for Nigerian consumers.

